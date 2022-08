NGO Capacity Building Network meeting

2-3 September, Bucharest – Romania

The NGO Capacity Building project on chemical policies will have its first face-to-face meeting in September in Bucharest, Romania.

Around 14 people from NGOs in low-middle income countries (LMIC) and some NGOs in Eastern Europe will meet to discuss chemical policy issues. They also will be working on a campaign to stop double standards to guarantee a toxic-free environment in each region of the world.