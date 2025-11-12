New Environmental Complaints Support Portal set to Empower Environmental Defenders Across Europe

Brussels, 12 November 2025 – Today the BeLIFE project – a collaboration between the European Environmental Bureau, Youth and Environment Europe, the Guta Environmental Law Association and Justice and Environment – launches a groundbreaking new tool designed to help individuals and communities take action when environmental laws are being violated.

Too often, environmental defenders face polluted rivers, illegal deforestation, or toxic air – and find no clear path to justice when national institutions have already let them down. The new Environmental Complaints Support Portal seeks to change that. The portal guides users through a series of simple questions to identify the most appropriate international legal or administrative routes – whether through ombudsman offices, EU institutions, or international bodies such as the Aarhus Convention Compliance Committee or its Rapid Response Mechanism.

“The BeLIFE Portal is a flashlight in the dark for people who want to act but don’t know where to turn when national institutions withhold support. It bridges the gap between outrage and avenues for action,” says Frederik Hafen, Senior Policy Officer for Environmental Law and Democracy, European Environmental Bureau. “Too many environmental defenders face retaliation in isolation, unaware that international mechanisms exist to support them. By making these pathways accessible through a simple online tool, the BeLIFE Portal helps transform the landscape from one of impunity to one of accountability,” says Michel Forst, UN Special Rapporteur on Environmental Defenders under the Aarhus Convention.

The portal will also help map patterns of environmental law violations across Europe, supporting advocacy, policy reform, and stronger enforcement at the EU level.



The portal’s launch will be marked by a symposium event – Rights, Risks and Resilience: Strengthening Protections for Environmental Defenders – hosted by Marie Toussaint MEP (Greens/EFA) and featuring testimonies from environmental defenders, and input from Aarhus Convention experts, the UN Special Rapporteur on Environmental Defenders, civil society organizations, and EU officials.

