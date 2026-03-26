Brussels, 26 March 2026 – The European Parliament approved updated EU water pollution standards. This is a overdue step forward in tackling harmful substances like PFAS, pesticides, and pharmaceuticals in Europe’s rivers, lakes, and groundwater. At a time when pressure on water is rising across the continent pollution, preventive action is needed more than ever, warns the European Environmental Bureau (EEB).

Crucially, Member States now have the clarity to act immediately. As they prepare the next River Basin Management Plans for 2028–2033, national authorities can already move to cut pollution by tightening industrial discharge permits, restricting harmful pesticides, and investing in wastewater treatment. The EEB warns that delaying action will only make the problem more severe and more expensive to fix.

Sara Johansson, Senior Policy Officer for Water at the EEB, said:

“Member States now have clarity on the pollutants they need to tackle. But the Commission’s push to revise the WFD risks pulling focus away from real action, delaying the protections our rivers and our health urgently need.”

However, the deal also comes with some worrying gaps. Governments are not required to fully comply with the new standards until 2039, with possible extensions to 2045, and new exemptions weaken the non-deterioration principle, a cornerstone of EU water law.

At the same time, the European Commission has committed to reviewing the Water Framework Directive in 2026 despite there being no clear evidence that such a change is needed. This risks opening the door to yet more pollution, shifting costs from polluters to European taxpayers, and undermining one of the EU’s most effective environmental protections.

With more than 370,000 people already calling for clean drinking water, swimmable rivers, and healthy ecosystems, the message is clear: action cannot wait. National governments must act now, and Europe must defend the rules that protect its water.

ENDS

Notes to editor

The EU institutions struck a provisional political agreement on updated EU water pollution standards in September 2025 , close to three years after the Commission’s proposal. Environmental NGOs welcome d the l ong overdue agreement (that took six EU presidencies to conclude) but criticized the fact that it weakens existing water protections.

EU water law (the Water Framework Directive, the Environmental Quality Standards Directive and the Groundwater Directive) require that the list of priority water pollutants for the EU, and their associated quality standards, are update every 6 years. The last updates were done in 2013 and 2014 for surface and groundwater respectively.

Press contact

Ben Snelson, Communications Officer, European Environmental Bureau, press@eeb.org