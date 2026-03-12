Come work at the heart of Europe’s largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations and help us build a workplace that reflects our values and supports and grows people who drive change.

We are seeking a new Senior HR Officer to help create a workplace in which talented, purpose driven colleagues can thrive. Based in our Brussels Secretariat, you’ll at the heart of the EEB’s operations and play a key role in supporting staff across Belgium and other EU countries, ensuring they feel welcomed, supported and empowered.

About us

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is the largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations in Europe. We bring together over 190 member organisations in more than 40 countries, representing some 30 million individual members and supporters. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better future where people and nature thrive together.

The EEB strives to be a fair, inclusive, safe place and a welcoming and learning organisation. We are an equal opportunity employer and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. Your experience matters. Please consult our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy. Please do not use pictures in your CV. Do leave out any information that may contribute to unconscious bias such as reference to your nationality, date or place of birth.

We respect our employees’ lives outside of work, support colleagues in care roles, and take work-life balance and wellbeing seriously.

About the job

You’ll play a key role in core HR processes: from recruitment and onboarding to payroll, time tracking, and day-to-day HR administration. You’ll be a trusted point of contact for colleagues, offering clear guidance and responding to questions with empathy and professionalism.

Beyond the operational work, you’ll help shape the future of HR at the EEB. You’ll contribute to developing and implementing HR policies, rolling out our annual training plan, and coordinating the Annual Performance Review cycle.

You’ll also serve as one of the EEB’s Prevention Advisors, helping ensure a healthy, safe, and supportive working environment.

This role offers room to grow, professionally and personally. You’ll have opportunities to deepen your expertise, take on new responsibilities, and help strengthen a modern, people-centred HR function. You’ll work closely with and report to the Head of HR and Admin and collaborate with colleagues across HR, Admin, Office & IT, and Finance – and, of course, the whole EEB team.

Please, read more details about the role here.

About you

We are looking for an experienced HR professional who enjoys combining solid technical knowledge with a people-centred approach. Ideally, you have at least five years of relevant HR experience.

We also welcome candidates with a minimum of three years’ experience who may join as HR Officer, with the opportunity to grow into the Senior role.

Expected skills and experience:

Notably, we are looking for someone who:

Has a strong understanding of Belgian employment law and an interest in keeping up with new developments.

Has hands-on experience managing Belgian payroll and related HR processes.

Has experience drafting, reviewing and implementing HR policies.

Has excellent organisational skills with a sharp eye for detail.

Is fluent in spoken and written English (most of us are non-native speakers and we love accents – what we expect is the ability to explain complex topics clearly to colleagues).

Cares about the environment and subscribes to the EEB’s values.

Assets that will make you stand out:

Accredited Prevention Advisor or experience working on prevention.

Experience managing contracts and payroll in other European countries.

Working knowledge of French or Dutch, with any other language skills being appreciated.

Experience working for non-profits.

What we offer

A full-time permanent contract.

An organisation committed to its values of democracy, fairness, respect, integrity and sustainability, and a purpose-driven, supportive and friendly team with 70+ people working for a better future in which people and nature thrive together.

An attractive workspace in the heart of the EU quarter and a healthy organisational culture, including, for instance, staff away days and (optional) social gatherings.

Possibility to work from home 2 days a week and from another EU country for up to six weeks per year.

Flexible working hours with a transparent floating time system.

A monthly gross salary starting from EUR 3791, with a higher salary depending on the level of experience.

Various monetary benefits, including a holiday bonus, 13th month, a generous pension scheme, lunch vouchers, teleworking indemnity, transport allowance, travel insurance, and phone subscription.

Quality trainings (group and individual), peer learning and skills shares.

Next to 20 days of legal leave, we offer 5 days of extra-legal leave during the winter break closure, 5 days of extra-legal leave anytime in the year and 2 days of extra-legal leave days for office-wide long weekends in spring and autumn, that is, a total of 32 paid leave days, (plus other forms of paid leave under certain conditions such as leave for compelling reasons or additional leave offered when having worked with the EEB for 4+ years).

Registration in Belgium and work permits

As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working from our office in Brussels (with structural teleworking).

The EEB welcomes applicants from outside the EU, and we consider it a privilege to have non-EU nationals amongst our staff members and to benefit from their perspectives and skills.

If you are not an EU citizen, please let us know if you have a work permit for Belgium.

Please note that it is not always possible for us to initiate and succeed with work permit applications for non-EU nationals due to legal restrictions, additional costs and practical issues for a medium-sized non-profit organisation. If you do not hold a work permit for Belgium, please feel free to reach out to request further information before you apply.

For this position, we are looking for an HR professional with experience in HR management in Belgium and other EU jurisdictions, that is, this position is most likely not suitable for candidates who have not worked in Belgium or the EU before.

If you hold a work permit, please mention if you hold a valid Single Permit (A card) or permanent residence permit (B card, long-term resident).

How to apply

We are looking forward to receiving:

a short letter of motivation

your CV (without pictures)

(without pictures) a completed questionnaire (see below)

We value clarity, motivation and authenticity more than formal letters and too much detail.

Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered.

Please send your complete application to personnel@eeb.org.

Thank you for clearly marking “Senior HR Officer” in the subject of your email.

Shortlisted candidates may be asked to provide two references later.

Due to limited staff resources and the number of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.

Questionnaire for Senior HR Officer post

Please answer the following questions in max 300 words each:

You are implementing a new time tracking system. What challenges do you foresee and what are your actions to address them?

What are some of the recent changes to Belgian employment law and how do they affect an organisation like the EEB?

What is important to ensure a good work culture and a work life balance in a non-profit organisation?

Please do not have AI tools write your answers. If we detect arguments or text blocks which have been generated by an AI tool, your application may be rejected. We are interested in genuine perspectives and original ideas.

Next steps

Deadline for Application: 31 March 2026

Interviews first round (tentative): 9, 10 and/or 13 April 2026

Starting date: 11 May or as soon as possible

We are looking forward to getting to know you!