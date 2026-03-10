As the European Parliament voted today on its housing report, the European Environmental Bureau (EEB) warns that the EU solutions for housing are far from the bold leadership needed to address Europe’s deepening housing, energy and climate crises.

The Parliament’s report contains some positive elements such as calling for renovation funds, as well as measures to monitor building use and incentives for the reduction of vacancies – acknowledging that we can build without taking up new lands. But ultimately, the text fails to deliver the paradigm shift that EU Commission’s housing advisory board has called for in November 2025 [1]. Instead, similar to the Commission’s Affordable Housing Plan [2], the report prioritises more and faster construction with a “Housing Simplification Package”, which risks weakening health and nature laws despite buildings being the EU sector with the largest environmental footprint [3].

“Europeans need housing and energy laws that are put into work – not fewer protections. Today’s housing and energy crises stem from a poorly regulated market that prioritises profit over affordability and sustainability,” said Sonja Leyvraz, Policy Officer for Buildings and Circular Economy at the EEB.

The 2025 Eurobarometer survey [4] found that lack of affordable housing is the most pressing issue for people living in cities, with 88% believing energy renovations could improve affordability. Yet the Parliament’s report does little to vocalise their support for tenants’ rights, or curb the financialisation of housing despite recommendations from advisory board [1], and social and environmental organisations [5].

“We don’t lack solutions for affordable and energy efficient homes for all; we’re just not pursuing them at full throttle.” says Leyvraz, “This is not the time to weaken the rules in the name of ‘simplification’, but to strengthen and use the legal tools we have, so Europe can deliver high-quality, energy-efficient and decarbonised homes, with strong safeguards to protect vulnerable households.”

Alongside the housing vote, the EU Commission today presented its Citizens Energy Package [6], proposing measures to address energy affordability and energy poverty. The package includes steps to strengthen action on energy poverty, such as new funding through the LIFE programme and updated recommendations to EU countries, as well as efforts to provide upfront financing for low- and middle-income households to support renovations. While these initiatives are welcomed by the EEB, they only address part of the challenge. Stronger protections and targeted measures are still needed to support tenants and low-income families – not just property owners – and to ensure the transition to energy-efficient homes benefits those most in need.

Note to editors:

[1] Housing Advisory Board recommendations to the European Commission. The European Housing Advisory Board was established in June 2025 with a one-year mandate to assist the European Commission in producing an Affordable Housing Plan. The Board is made up of fifteen volunteers with various backgrounds in housing research, education, finance, and public provision.

[2] EU Commission’s Affordable Housing Plan, published December 2025

[3] European Environmental Agency’s report “Addressing the environmental and climate footprint of buildings”

[4] Eurobarometer (from June 2025)

[5] 17 social and environmental organisations’ recommendations for the European Affordable Housing Plan

[6] Citizens Energy Package