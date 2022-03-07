Pre-COP4.2 Side Event: Mercury-Added Skin Lighteners Widely Available Despite Convention Obligations – 10 March – Online

at
Categories
Tags

Pre-COP4.2 Side Event: Mercury-added Skin Lighteners

Widely Available Despite Convention Obligations

Thursday 10 March, 15:30 – 16:30 CET

Please Register Here

The EEB, together with Antigua and Barbuda and the Zero Mercury Working Group, are pleased to invite you to a Pre-COP4.2 Side Event on Mercury-added Skin Lighteners on Thursday 10th March at 15:30 CET.

Despite substantial health risks, mercury compounds are often added to skin lightening products to lighten the skin, making them illegal under national laws and the Minamata Convention. These violations are facilitated by the lack of e-commerce regulatory oversight, resulting in an explosion of counterfeit products offered in local markets and by internet platforms globally. Antigua & Barbuda and the ZMWG will be presenting new evidence on the magnitude of the problem and the legal/implementation reforms necessary to prevent illegal skin lighteners from entering the marketplace.

List of Speakers:

Charline Cheuvart, EEB/ZMWG
• Michael Bender, MPP/ZMWG
• Dr. Linroy Christian, Antigua and Barbuda
• David Lennett, NRDC

10 March

WHERE

Online

WHEN

15:30 - 16:30 CET

For more information, please contact our Events Coordinator.

EEB Statement Concerning the Russian Invasion of Ukraine 3 March 2022 READ MORE Commission’s draft pesticides regulation fails in ambition on reducing use of pesticides and protecting biodiversity and human health 28 February 2022 READ MORE EU fluorescent light ban EU bans toxic lights in house but continues exportation globally 25 February 2022 READ MORE CAP national strategic plans will fail to deliver on European Green Deal environmental and climate objectives, NGO assessment reveals 21 February 2022 READ MORE Unlock the true green potential of carbon farming and avoid greenwashing, the EEB urges Agricultural Ministers 8 February 2022 READ MORE Slovenian EU Presidency assessment - not so green, say NGOs 7 January 2022 READ MORE
©2018 EEB | Privacy Policy | Recruitment Privacy Statement