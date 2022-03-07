Pre-COP4.2 Side Event: Mercury-Added Skin Lighteners Widely Available Despite Convention Obligations – 10 March – Online

Pre-COP4.2 Side Event: Mercury-added Skin Lighteners

Widely Available Despite Convention Obligations

Thursday 10 March, 15:30 – 16:30 CET

The EEB, together with Antigua and Barbuda and the Zero Mercury Working Group, are pleased to invite you to a Pre-COP4.2 Side Event on Mercury-added Skin Lighteners on Thursday 10th March at 15:30 CET.

Despite substantial health risks, mercury compounds are often added to skin lightening products to lighten the skin, making them illegal under national laws and the Minamata Convention. These violations are facilitated by the lack of e-commerce regulatory oversight, resulting in an explosion of counterfeit products offered in local markets and by internet platforms globally. Antigua & Barbuda and the ZMWG will be presenting new evidence on the magnitude of the problem and the legal/implementation reforms necessary to prevent illegal skin lighteners from entering the marketplace.

List of Speakers:

Charline Cheuvart, EEB/ZMWG

• Michael Bender, MPP/ZMWG

• Dr. Linroy Christian, Antigua and Barbuda

• David Lennett, NRDC