Measuring the success of the CAP in achieving sustainability – 14 January – Online

The workshop aims to engage stakeholders to assess the future data needs necessitated by reforms of the Common Agricultural Policy, Green Deal, Farm to Fork and Biodiversity Strategy. The particular focus is on broadening the range of sustainability indicators (economic, environmental and social) used to assess progress towards a more sustainable food system and evaluate associated policies.

It is part of a recently launched H2020 project Monitoring and Evaluation Frameworks for the Common Agricultural Policy (MEF4CAP) which aims to draw on the insights and perspectives of all relevant stakeholders to deliver a roadmap for future monitoring, where the needs of different stakeholders are met and the potential of different approaches is fully exploited, while minimizing the costs and administrative burden and optimizing the value of the collected data.

Provisional agenda: 09:30-09:40 Introduction to the MEF4CAP project 09 :40 -10 :00 Future CAP moving towards a more sustainable agriculture sector: new data needs 10:00-10:10 European Commission perspective 10:10-10:20 Farmers’ Perspective 10:20-10:30 Environmental perspective 10:30-10:45 Introduction: The CAP and its performance indicators 10:45-11:30 Socio- Economic indicators: discussion with stakeholders about the range of indicators required 11:30 -12:15 Environmental indicators: discussion with stakeholders about the range of indicators required 12:15- 12:30 Final Remarks

This project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme.