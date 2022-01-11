LOCOMINAR: Material requirements for the green transition – 26 January – Online

Locominar: Material requirements for the green transition

Wednesday 26, 10:00 – 11:30 CET

The transition towards a climate neutral economy, as proposed by the European Green Deal, is highly resource intensive. Hence, the mining and use of metals and minerals have come under the political spotlight. The demand for many metals is predicted to rapidly increase under the EU’s twin green and digital transition plans. What does it mean for the private sector? We would like to discuss with experts from different sector key issues related to material requirements for the green transition and potential ways forward.

This event will be part of LOCOMOTION (‘Low-carbon society: an enhanced modelling tool for the transition to sustainability’) which is a Horizon 2020 project that aims to develop scientific models to assess the socioeconomic and environmental impact of different policy options to help society make informed decisions about the transition to a more sustainable future.

 

The aim of the event is to:

  • create a dialogue between science and the private sector;
  • present the challenges that come with trying to achieve low-carbon and sustainable targets (e.g. minerals x green transition);
  • discuss the current policy context and how it might evolve in the coming months as well as good practices, recommendations and offer a time for ambitious reflection.

A more detailed agenda and speakers will be communicated closer to the event.

 

 

 

