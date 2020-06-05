Lessons learned: Tackling Pollution for a Green Recovery – 16 June 2020 – Webinar

From the sky, European satellite images show a significant improvement of air quality mid-COVID. From the ground, people can see the Himalayan mountain range from more than 200 kilometers away. A first in decades. We currently face a promising context of less pollution and clearer skies. But will this remain a temporary trend, or can we make this a long term reality? What can we learn from the current challenges, to ensure a recovery that strengthens our resilience and shapes a sustainable and healthy future for the EU.

This webinar deepens our understanding of the environmental impact of COVID-19 measures. What opportunities and threats do these developments pose for the EU? And how do these contribute to the ‘green recovery’?

The webinar is hosted by the Permanent Representation of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the EU, the European Environmental Bureau and FIPRA International. Seasoned journalist Jacki Davis will guide you through this interactive discussion that charts the way forward.

Speakers include:

Prof. dr. Pieternel Levelt (Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI))

(Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI)) Prof. dr. Leonardo Trasande (New York University of Medicine)

(New York University of Medicine) Prof. dr. Hans Bruyninckx (European Environmental Agency)

A representative from the European Commission.

