Joining Forces for Soil Protection in the EU’s Green Deal – 5 March – Online

The upcoming Soil Strategy is an opportunity to put soil back on the agenda of the European debate. The official consultation launched by the European Commission is open. Until 27 April we can participate and make ourselves bearers of a strong and clear signal of expectations from the civil society.

What should we expect from the EU’s thematic strategy? What priorities do we put at the center?

Which actions can we take and with what tools can we feed the discussion in our country?

We’ll share our point of view for a common positioning.

Agenda:

Welcome and introduction, Dušica Radojčić

What’s in the pot? starting data, expectations and priorities from the point of view of the DG ENVI

Andrea Vettori, DG Environment, deputy head, Unit land use and management

How are EU agricultural and climate policies affecting soils?

Celia Nyssens, EEB policy officer for Agriculture

Healthy Soils, Biodiversity 2030 and Zero Pollution Strategies

Sergiy Moroz, EEB policy officer for Biodiversity

A positioning map of the stakeholders towards the EU’s soil challenge

Damiano Di Simine, Legambiente

Raising awareness on soil protection, opportunities for the NGOs

Dušica Radojčić, Zelena Istra, project Soil4Life

Questions and answers, open discussion on the draft of position paper

This event is addressed to EEB members and civil society organisations. If you wish to participate but you are not part of an NGO please contact our Events Coordinator.