Is the EU shifting gears on large carnivore coexistence?

-24 September 2024 –

Brussels

The EEB is supporting a critical event in the European Parliament on Tuesday 24 September, co-hosted by MEP Wiezik (Renew), MEP Luena (S&D), MEP Hazekamp (Left). The topic: wolves. These iconic predators have made a remarkable recovery from the brink of extinction, but now face new threats due to the European Commission’s controversial proposal to downgrade their protection status, first under the Bern Convention and eventually under EU law.

Currently, wolves enjoy strict protection under the Bern Convention and the EU Habitats Directive. The Commission’s proposal directly undermines EU’s efforts to achieve co-existence with large carnivores and the EU’s commitment to protect biodiversity, as pledged in the EU Biodiversity Strategy and the Global Biodiversity Framework.

The resurgence of wolves in Europe is a landmark conservation achievement. However, their return has sparked tensions with hunters and farmers, particularly in regions where traditional coexistence practices have faded.

At the European Parliament event, MEPs Michal Wiezik, Cesar Luena, and Anja Hazekamp will be joined by experts from various Member States to discuss the need to intensify efforts towards achieving coexistence with keystone species such as wolves. The debate will explore both the benefits and challenges, aiming to highlight practical solutions that enable wolves, farmers, and local communities to thrive together.

The debate is aimed at MEPs, MS officials, stakeholders and NGOs. It will be livestreamed and shared afterwards.