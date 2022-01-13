Industry Working Group – 21 January – Online

Industry Working Group Meeting

Friday 21st January 2022, 9:30 – 13:00 CET.

Getting ready for Industrial Emissions Directive 2.0 (review).

 

Objective of the virtual EEB Industry WG meeting:

– To win interest for NGO to engage in the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED) review, possible shared understanding on possible added value and opportunities;

– To inform about opportunities arising under the review of the IED for delivering on the zero-pollution ambition and inclusive governance in environmental standards making;

– To identify-agree “hot topics” and main desired “policy outcomes” (prioritization) – share experience / exchange on views on (6) thematic topics (break outgroups deep dive) 30 mins each and then report back. For sake of time 2 Breakout groups run in parallel in 3 sets.

1. Climate Protection / Energy Transition and air quality

2. Toxic Free Environment (including EU soils)

3. Water Protection

4. Circular Economy

5. Sevilla Process matters (forward looking BAT) / scope redesign

6. Inclusive governance, accountability, and performance benchmarking + Aarhus (liability aspects

– Discuss and agree how to organize our work / collaboration and team up for success

– Efforts sharing / action plan for NGO involvement (co)decision, how to win support from Capitals?

– Agree on next steps (2022-2023 time horizon)

21 January

WHERE

Online

WHEN

9:30 - 13:00

