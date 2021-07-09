Industrial ecosystem transformation pathways: What are the opportunities for civil society to get involved? – 10 September – Webinar

Friday 10 September, 11:00-12:30 CEST

CAN Europe and the EEB want to invite you to a webinar on Friday 10 September 11:00-12:30 CEST, to learn more about how civil society can contribute to these efforts.

The huge socioecological transition that Europe needs to undertake includes seriously transforming the way we produce things. Companies have a clear role in moving along transition pathways towards the needed environmental and social objectives as established in the European Green Deal.

The European Commission has proposed “industrial ecosystem transition pathways” as part of its efforts to drive the industrial transformation towards these objectives.

First, we will have the chance to listen from DG GROW Director-General Kerstin Jorna, who will brief the audience on the EU Industrial Strategy and its approach to Industrial Ecosystems and will then answer your questions!

Then we will hold an internal strategic discussion about how organizations can engage in the process, identifying headline demands, next steps.

You can read more about the Industrial Strategy here.