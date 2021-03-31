How did COVID-19 affect public consultations? – 21 April – Online

A double panel discussion organized by Justice and Environment (J&E) and the European Environmental Bureau (EEB).

In the morning session (10:00 – 11:30), speakers from EU institutions and legal experts from member states will share experiences from engaging in public consultations during COVID-19. The aim is to discuss how the member states and EU institutions managed to conduct public consultations in environmental procedures (e.g. SEA, EIA, AA) during a challenging period where a number of restrictions were introduced.

The second session (13:00 – 14:30) will focus more specifically on “appropriate assessments” (AA) where speakers and participants are invited to share their opinions and experiences on how they are carried out.