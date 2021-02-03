Growth without economic growth – 22 February – Webinar

In this online debate, we bring together policymakers, researchers and civil society organisations to discuss the findings of the latest report by European Environmental Agency (EEA): “Growth without economic growth”

Europe’s addiction to economic growth is quite literally consuming nature and wrecking the climate. It’s clear that current production and consumption patterns are no longer sustainable. In a recent report, the European Environmental Agency (EEA) has confirmed what we already knew: we cannot have infinite growth on a finite planet. The only solution available to EU leaders is to rethink and reinvent the idea of progress.

Host and Moderator

Stephane Arditi, Director of Policy Integration and Circular Economy at EEB

Speakers

Hans Bruyninckx, Executive Director, European Environmental Agency

Lorenzo Benini, System Assessments and Sustainability Expert and co-author of the Growth without economic growth report, European Environmental Agency

Zora Kovacic, Postdoctoral Research Fellow and one of the main authors of the Growth without economic growth report, University of Bergen

Reactions by

Anthony Agotha, Senior Diplomatic Expert and Member of the Cabinet of Executive Vice-President Timmermans, European Commission

Philippe Lamberts, Member of the European Parliament, Greens/European Free Alliance

Key messages