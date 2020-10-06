Green Week Session: Legal approaches to ecosystem restoration – 22 October

To reverse biodiversity loss, the Biodiversity Strategy 2030 puts forward a new EU Nature Restoration Plan. A key element of the plan is to strengthen the EU legal framework for nature restoration, and for the European Commission to put forward a proposal for legally binding EU nature restoration targets in 2021 to restore degraded ecosystems.
Given that the new legal instrument proposed in the EU Biodiversity Strategy for 2030 will need to cover both a broad range of ecosystems and be specific, concrete and implementable, the attendees of the session will be able to engage in a discussion on what specific restoration targets, measures and approaches could be put forward.
10:45 Welcome + setting the scene by session moderator – Patrick ten Brink, EEB
10:50 – 10:55 Introduction to legally binding targets for nature restoration and Biodiversity Strategy – Stefan Leiner Head of Unit, Biodiversity, DG ENV
10:55 – 11:05 Presentation of NGO recommendations for restoration law, to kick off the panel discussion: Anna Heslop, ClientEarth
11:05 -11:30 Statements and Panel discussion on setting restoration targets
11:30 – 11:40 Q&A and polls with the audience
11:40 Concluding remarks
Online
10:45 - 11:45