Green Week Session: Legal approaches to ecosystem restoration – 22 October

To reverse biodiversity loss, the Biodiversity Strategy 2030 puts forward a new EU Nature Restoration Plan. A key element of the plan is to strengthen the EU legal framework for nature restoration, and for the European Commission to put forward a proposal for legally binding EU nature restoration targets in 2021 to restore degraded ecosystems.

Given that the new legal instrument proposed in the EU Biodiversity Strategy for 2030 will need to cover both a broad range of ecosystems and be specific, concrete and implementable, the attendees of the session will be able to engage in a discussion on what specific restoration targets, measures and approaches could be put forward.

Agenda

10:45 Welcome + setting the scene by session moderator – Patrick ten Brink, EEB

10:50 – 10:55 Introduction to legally binding targets for nature restoration and Biodiversity Strategy – Stefan Leiner Head of Unit, Biodiversity, DG ENV

10:55 – 11:05 Presentation of NGO recommendations for restoration law, to kick off the panel discussion: Anna Heslop, ClientEarth

11:05 -11:30 Statements and Panel discussion on setting restoration targets

Ville Niinistö, MEP, Greens, Finland

Joana Balsemão, Councillor for the Environment, Sustainable Development, Energy Planning and Public Participation of Cascais Town Hall, Portugal

Hendrik Schoukens, Ghent University

Anna Heslop, ClientEarth

11:30 – 11:40 Q&A and polls with the audience

11:40 Concluding remarks