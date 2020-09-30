Green Week Session: Film sessions Free-Flowing Rivers for Europe – 21 October

This event is co-organised with Living Rivers Foundation within the framework of the EU Green Week 2020.

Protecting the pathways rivers create and allowing the river to renew itself: This is what river restoration is all about. We believe that European countries and the EU as a community can do better in protecting the last wild rivers against new hydropower or inland navigation projects, and be more ambitious when it comes to taking down barriers and dams. With the new EU Biodiversity Strategy 2030, protecting and restoring freshwater ecosystems is finally becoming a priority.

The evening will present a number of short films on some outstanding rivers in Europe as well as the inspiring examples of the Wild and Scenic Rivers concept in the US and the dam removals on the Elwha river. Join us for two film sessions with an expert discussion on the prospects of a growing network of strictly protected rivers across Europe – healthy, dynamic and free-flowing.