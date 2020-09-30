Green Week Session: Film sessions Free-Flowing Rivers for Europe – 21 October

Protecting the pathways rivers create and allowing the river to renew itself: This is what river restoration is all about. We believe that European countries and the EU as a community can do better in protecting the last wild rivers against new hydropower or inland navigation projects, and be more ambitious when it comes to taking down barriers and dams. With the new EU Biodiversity Strategy 2030, protecting and restoring freshwater ecosystems is finally becoming a priority.
The evening will present a number of short films on some outstanding rivers in Europe as well as the inspiring examples of the Wild and Scenic Rivers concept in the US and the dam removals on the Elwha river. Join us for two film sessions with an expert discussion on the prospects of a growing network of strictly protected rivers across Europe – healthy, dynamic and free-flowing.
Living, dynamic, free-flowing rivers are known to be some of the most biodiverse habitats on the planet. Yet, freshwater biodiversity is in sharp decline globally, with Europe being no exception. What can we do to better protect rivers against hydro power, dams, inland navigation and other infrastructure projects? What can we learn from the Wild and Scenic Rivers approach and other examples of strict legal protection for free-flowing rivers? Why do we need wild rivers?
Join us for a session with short films and expert discussion on protecting wild rivers and freshwater life in Europe in light of the EU Biodiversity Strategy 2030.
Panel:
Dr. Amelie Huber, EuroNatur Foundation / Save the Blue Heart of Europe
Prof. Dr. Klement Tockner, Austrian Science Fund / Alliance for Freshwater Life
Hans Stielstra, EC
Moderator: Tobias Schäfer, Living Rivers Foundation / European Environmental Bureau (EEB)
Join us for a second session with short films and an expert discussion on the prospects of dam removal and river revitalisation in Europe in light of the EU Biodiversity Strategy 2030. The main film will highlight the largest dam removal project in history on the Elwha River in the US State of Washington.
Panel:
Prof. Dr. Klement Tockner, Austrian Science Fund / Alliance for Freshwater Life
Eef Silver, Wetlands International / Dam Removal Europe
Hans Stielstra, EC (TBC)
Moderator: Tobias Schäfer, Living Rivers Foundation / European Environmental Bureau (EEB)
Online
16:30 - 18:45