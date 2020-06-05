0

Green Budget Working Group – 22 June 2020 – Webinar

The moment of truth is getting closer and closer. The European Commission has shared plans for a Recovery Fund and a new EU budget, promising to provide the money needed to rebuild in the wake of Covid-19. From renewable energy to building renovation, the Commission is now seeking the member states’ approval to implement an unprecedented investment plan which sees the European Green Deal (EGD) at its heart.

On Monday, June 22, from 10:00 to 12:00, the EEB will host the Green Budget Working Group to discuss the Commission’s proposals. We will also look at economic instruments under the EGD in times of Corona. As this is the first Green Budget Europe meeting in some time, we will also discuss next steps for the working group. We’re looking forward to seeing you.

June

22

WHERE

Brussels

WHEN 10:00 - 12:00

For more information, please contact our Events Assistant.
