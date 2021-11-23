Get ready for the Economic Governance Review – 1 December – Webinar

Get ready for the Economic Governance Review

Wednesday 1 December, 14:30 – 16:00 CET

The EEB, CAN Europe and European Youth Forum are please to invite you to the online event Get ready for the Economic Governance Review on Wednesday 1 December.

Reforming the EU fiscal framework is important for climate action and the transition towards a well-being economy. The European Commission (EC) has relaunched its consultation on the review of the EU Economic Governance Framework on the 19th of October to gain input on how to reform the EU fiscal rules and wider governance. The consultation will close at the end of this year. Hence, input from environmental, climate and youth organisations will be key to ensure bold and ambitious reform proposals for climate action and system change. However, the consultation survey is quite extensive with many rather technical questions. Macro-economic policy has a direct impact on our daily lives and our society. Therefore, the future EU economic governance is a matter of interest for everyone, not only economists. This is why we would like to support you.

This webinar organized by CAN Europe, EEB and the European Youth Forum will guide you through the public consultation of the review of the EU Economic Governance framework. What looks technical at first sight will become crystal clear! We will also present a toolkit to help you to respond to the consultation easily and pretty quickly. There will be plenty of space for Q and A.

Speakers

Isabelle Brachet (CAN Europe)

Thomas Desdouits (European Youth Forum)

Katy Wiese (EEB)