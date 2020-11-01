Gasflix: Popping the Hydrogen Bubble – November&December – Webinar series

The European Environmental Bureau is pleased to invite you to the webinar series Gasflix: Popping the Hydrogen Bubble!

The hype about gas as transition fuel, so-called “blue” hydrogen and CCS, is gaining momentum. Even European Commissions’ Vice-president Timmermans has declared that gas will play a major role in the EU decarbonization effort and that fossil-based gas will play a role in the first decade.

Few voices doubt this narrative. Yet, the EU Strategy on Hydrogen presented by the Commission on 8 July, together with the Energy System Integration Strategy fails to address some crucial questions such as: lock-in into solution from the past, the actual costs of a massive infrastructure reconversion, the environmental impacts beyond climate and the import dependency.

For those who support CCS, it looks like it is a “now or never” moment to promote this technology, as the combination with so-called “blue” hydrogen would release the huge amount of funds which have been lacking in the past. This narrative is already influencing the allocation of EU Green Deal funds and the Recovery Plan (including InvestEU and the Just Transition Mechanism), which still foresees loopholes to keep financing gas infrastructure in

Europe, as does the current Taxonomy under the Sustainable Finance strategy.

Next episode: Hydrogen for industry: how and when?

November 27th 2020, 15h30-16h30

Register at this link and join us!

It is time for a reality check on fossil-based hydrogen and CCS.