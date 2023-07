Join us for a webinar on the EU Ecolabel, green labels

and the role they play in shaping EU policies.

21 September, 11:00 – 12:15 CET

The EEB is a key player in the development of the EU Ecolabel and will update members on its state-of-play.

EEB experts will also look into how ecolabels are gaining importance in recent EU proposals, like Ecodesign and the Green Claims Directive, and how these new policies will impact the future of green labels.

This interactive session is also meant to gather members’ insight from their work on sustainable consumption or their own green labels.