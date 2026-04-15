PR: Restrictions Roadmap progress report

at
Categories
Tags

The press release will automatically update here when the embargo lifts

EEB META Life

European Environmental Bureau
Rue des Deux Eglises 14-16, B-1000 Brussels

Contact us

If you have a complaint, please study our complaints policy and contact us at complaints@eeb.org.

Follow us

LinkedIn Instagram Tik Tok X BlueSky Facebook YouTube

EC register for interest representatives: Identification number 06798511314-27
International non-profit association - Association internationale sans but lucratif (AISBL)
BCE identification number: 0415.814.848

RPM Tribunal de l’entreprise francophone de Bruxelles
Funded by the European Union.

Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or CINEA. Neither the European Union nor CINEA can be held responsible for them.
Find the old website here archive.eeb.org

©2026 EEB
Privacy Policy · Recruitment Privacy Statement