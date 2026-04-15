EU lawmakers support the future of LIFE, the EU’s longest-running environmental fund

Brussels, 15.04.2026 – Today, the European Parliament’s Budget Committee adopted its position on the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) interim report, highlighting the pivotal role of the LIFE programme in delivering targeted, long-term support for climate, environment and nature projects across Europe.

The report calls for dedicated, continued and predictable funding for LIFE, including earmarked resources – €3 billion under the European Competitiveness Fund and €2.4 billion under the EU Facility. This sends an important political signal ahead of the next phase of EU budget negotiations and reflects broad recognition of LIFE’s effectiveness on the ground.

However, the report stops short of explicitly calling for a standalone LIFE programme, despite strong and consistent support across the political spectrum and from stakeholders. At a time when environmental pressures are accelerating, this gap risks undermining the EU’s long-term resilience.

Strategic autonomy depends on healthy ecosystems, secure natural resources and a stable climate. It can only be achieved if public investment matches the scale of the climate, biodiversity and pollution crises Europe faces.

Faustine Bas-Defossez, Policy Director at the EEB, said:

“Today’s vote sends a clear signal of support for the LIFE programme and its unique role in delivering results on the ground. But while this recognition matters, it is not yet up to the challenge we face. Earmarking the budget for LIFE actions is welcome and needed but at a time of escalating environmental crises, failing to secure a strong standalone programme risks weakening one of the EU’s most effective tools for building resilience and strategic autonomy. The message from Parliament is clear, but not up to the challenge. As negotiations move forward, policymakers must turn this important political recognition into concrete commitments – with a standalone LIFE programme and investments in climate, nature and pollution prevention that are in line with the scale of the challenges we face.”

The EEB calls on the European Commission and the Council of the European Union to build on Parliament’s position and ensure a stable, reliable and ambitious funding framework for LIFE in the next EU budget together with strong climate and nature spending targets.

The European Parliament is expected to vote on the report in plenary on 28 April, ahead of negotiations with Member States on the EU’s next long-term budget.

NOTES

Environment Committee LIFE position

Regional Development Committee LIFE position

Call in support of LIFE by Environment Ministers

Petition for the LIFE Programme