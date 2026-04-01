Brussels, 1 April 2026 – Today, the European Environmental Bureau (EEB) filed a complaint with the European Ombudswoman, alleging maladministration by the European Commission in the preparation of its proposal to amend the manure limits set by the Nitrates Directive through the RENURE Act.

The new rules, adopted on 9 February 2026, allow Member States to authorise the application of manure-based fertilisers (so-called RENURE products) above the manure limit set by the Directive. This will allow for up to 80kg more nitrogen per hectare from livestock manure to be spread on fields every year (up almost 50% from the current limit of 170kg).

The EEB argues that the Commission failed to follow essential safeguards in developing the proposal, including:

Not demonstrating any genuine emergency to justify fast-tracking the measure;

Failing to carry out a comprehensive impact assessment, or basing the proposal on the best available evidence;

Not carrying out a climate consistency check, as required by Article 6(4) of the EU Climate Law;

Conducting an inadequate public consultation;

Undermining policy coherence by proposing changes before completing its own evaluation (“fitness check”) of the Nitrates Directive.

Sara Johansson, Senior Policy Officer for Water, EEB, said:

“The Commission has once again failed to tackle the root cause of Europe’s dependency on fertiliser imports. Allowing more manure on fields will not help farmers, the EU must provide financial support to move to low-input practices. This is the most efficient way to shield them from volatile fertiliser prices, while protecting Europe’s water and nature, the very basis of long-term food production.”

Overloading farmland – and ecosystems

Excess manure, resulting from unsustainable farm animal concentrations, is driving nitrogen pollution across Europe, contaminating rivers, lakes and groundwater, and creating aquatic “dead zones.” More than 30% of EU surface waters and over 80% of marine waters are already eutrophic, while 14% of groundwater breaches drinking water limits.

Agriculture is the main source and remains heavily dependent on imported fertiliser and animal feed. The Commission claims more manure use will reduce this reliance, but its own research shows nutrient recycling can replace no more than 10% of nitrogen mineral fertilisers.

Athénaïs Georges, Policy Officer for Biodiversity and Water at the EEB said:

“In recent months, the EU Commission has repeatedly disregarded its own transparency, participation and policy coherence rules, which lie at the core of European democracy. This latest case is not only bad for evidence-based and scientifically sound policymaking in Europe, but will further endanger people’s health and drinking water – as we’ve already witnessed in France, Spain and Ireland with the devastating impacts of nitrogen pollution.”

Simplification Complication for farmers and Member States

The Commission’s decision to base the RENURE proposal on a single, narrow study exposes a flawed and reckless approach to policymaking that risks locking Europe into unsustainable livestock levels and undermining vital water protection goals.

Evidence points to a clear alternative: reducing animal stocking densities and shifting to low-input, agroecological farming. Without action, nitrate pollution will continue to damage soils and ecosystems vital for farmers and long-term food production.

The Commission must change course, put science first, support sustainable farming, and deliver real solutions that protect water and people’s health, farmers’ livelihoods, and Europe’s food future.

ENDS.

Notes to editor:

Press contact:

Ben Snelson, Communications Officer for Water and Agri-Food Systems, European Environmental Bureau, benedict.snelson@eeb.org