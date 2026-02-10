Brussels, 9 February – The adoption of new EU rules on RENURE fertilisers raises serious concerns about transparency, evidence-based policymaking and democratic accountability, warns the European Environmental Bureau (EEB).

By amending the Nitrates Directive to allow higher applications of nitrogen from processed manure, the European Commission has pushed through a far-reaching policy change without proper scrutiny, without meaningful consultation, and while disregarding key scientific evidence – and ignoring its own Better Regulation Guidelines.

A decision taken without due process

The RENURE amendment was prepared and adopted:

without a full impact assessment, despite clear implications for water and air quality, climate and farming systems;

without proper public consultation during its preparation, limiting the ability of civil society, scientists and affected communities to contribute;

ahead of the ongoing fitness check of the Nitrates Directive, pre-empting its conclusions;

without a climate consistency assessment, as required under EU Climate Law.

The Commission has relied on a narrow interpretation of its powers under the Nitrates Directive to justify weakening a core safeguard, treating the long-standing 170 kg nitrogen limit (per hectare per year) as a technical parameter rather than a foundational element of EU water protection law.

Sara Johansson, Senior Policy Officer for Water Pollution Prevention, EEB, said:

“This is a textbook example of how not to make environmental policy. A major change to one of Europe’s cornerstone water protection laws has been adopted through the back door, without proper evidence or assessment, transparency or public debate.”

Selective use of science

The Commission has based its proposal largely on a single Joint Research Centre (JRC) report from 2020, while ignoring more recent and more comprehensive evidence.

In particular, the Commission has failed to meaningfully consider findings from its own 2023 JRC report, Knowledge for the Integrated Nutrient Management Action Plan (INMAP), which concludes that:

Recycled nutrient products can substitute only around 10% of mineral nitrogen fertilisers at EU level;

Reducing the intensity of agriculture is by far the most effective lever to cut nitrogen pollution to air and water.

These conclusions directly contradict the narrative used to justify the RENURE amendment, yet they were sidelined in the decision-making process.

Voices ignored, risks externalised

Civil society organisations and environmental experts repeatedly raised concerns about the flawed procedure during the limited feedback phase, warning that the proposal would weaken water protection and legitimise excessive manure production in already overloaded regions. These concerns were largely dismissed.

The result is a policy that risks worsening pollution of soils, rivers, lakes and coastal waters, threatening drinking water quality and public health, while locking farmers into an unsustainable, high-input farming model instead of supporting a just transition towards a healthy and sustainable food and farming future.

A dangerous precedent

At a time when many Member States still fail to comply with existing nitrate rules, today’s decision sets a worrying precedent: weakening environmental safeguards through back-door procedures and selective evidence.

We call on EU Member States to reject these harmful new rules, and on the Commission to ensure that any future initiative affecting the Nitrates Directive is developed in line with Better Regulation principles, EU climate law and the full body of available scientific evidence.

ENDS.

Notes to editor:

EEB letter to Commissioner Roswall on the initiative to amend the Nitrates Directive – 29 October 2025

JRC Report Knowledge for Integrated Nutrient Management Action Plan (INMAP) – June 2023

Contact:

Ben Snelson, Communications Officer, EEB, benedict.snelson@eeb.org