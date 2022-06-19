For cleaner air and climate protection – reducing agricultural methane emissions – 11 July

Mitigating methane emissions from all relevant sources is essential to comply with the Paris Agreement and to achieve the goals under the European Green Deal. Furthermore, it is an important component to reduce air pollution as methane is a precursor of harmful ground-level ozone. However, given the short-term lifetime of methane in the atmosphere, a significant reduction of methane emissions has short-term benefits for the climate – and the power to avoid reaching irreversible tipping points in climate change.

Reducing methane emissions requires concrete reduction targets and binding legislation, especially from the agricultural sector, which contributes to about 55 percent of total EU methane emissions.

At the EU level, several legislative instruments with potential to methane mitigation in agriculture are currently proposed or revised – the Methane Regulation, the Effort Sharing Regulation, LULUCF Regulation or the Industrial Emissions Directive. In addition, the Gothenburg Protocol addressing long-range transboundary air pollution is under review now. Moreover, the EU and signatory member states are working on concrete measures to fulfil their commitment under the Global Methane Pledge. This gives us the momentum to finally regulate agricultural methane emissions and integrate reduction obligations into EU policy.

We invite you to discuss with us the current course for a sustainable reduction of agricultural methane emissions and take a look at the “Windows of Opportunity” that European policy is currently providing us.

Agenda:

10:30 Welcome and coffee

11:00 – 11:15 Welcome speech and Clean Air Farming wrap-up

Patrick ten Brink, Secretary General, EEB

11:15 – 11:45 Synergy effects of mitigating methane

Rob Maas, Co-Chair of Task Force on Integrated Assessment Modelling (TFIAM), United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE)

11:45 – 12:15 The chance of methane regulation for climate protection

Prof. Hermann Lotze-Campen, Head of Research Department 2 “Climate Resilience”, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK)

12:15 – 14:00 Lunch break

14:00 – 15:30 Panel Discussion – moderated by Dorothee Saar, Head of Air Quality and Transport Department (DUH)

· MEP Jutta Paulus (Greens)

· MEP Asger Christensen (Renew) (tbc)

· Nusa Urbancic (Changing Markets)

· COPA COGECA (tbc)

· Margherita Tolotto (EEB)

15:30 – 16:00 How can the Global Methane Pledge drive ambitious methane cuts and deliver multiple benefits at the same time?

Marcelo Mena-Carrasco, Global Methane Hub (tbc)

16:00 – 16:15 Wrap-up and closing