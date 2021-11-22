First Capacity Building Webinar on the Transparency of Chemicals in Products – 9 December – Online

The webinar will cover several aspects of the topic and we will take a deep dive into transparency of chemicals in products within Europe and beyond.

By attending the webinar, you will be able to take home the knowledge and experiences from our expert panellists while also having the chance to interact and share your experiences during the session. The topics that we will be covering include:

• The importance of everyone having public information on chemical constituents of products (mixtures and articles)

• Existing obligations in the EU regarding public information on chemical constituents of products, useful tools and resources and NGO policy demands that can aide you on the pursuit of creating transparency in chemicals in products

• Shared experiences from non-EU regions concerning transparency of chemicals in products

At the end of the webinar, we will also have breakout sessions where you can network with NGOs around the world. You will be able to share your experiences on the transparency of chemicals in products, see if your interests align in different regions and aid each other in building your capacity in chemicals policies.