EYA – European Youth in Action: Policymakers for Climate Justice – 15-17 January 2025 – Brussels & Online

at
Categories
Tags

A9OPAPREMIERE-IMAGE

European Youth in Action

Brussels and online

15.12.2024-17.12.2024

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is a proud partner of the “EYA – European Youth in Action: Policymakers for Climate Justice” project, funded by the Citizens, Equality, Rights, and Values (CERV) Programme of the European Commission. This initiative promotes the active participation of young citizens and civil society organizations (CSOs) in the democratic and civic life of the Union and is coordinated by our member Legambiente.

The project’s core objective is to empower European youth to voice their perspectives to decision-makers on pressing climate justice issues, focusing on three key themes: energy transition, greenwashing, and biodiversity.

The event will take place in two different locations, equally split,
Training Center « maisonNotre Dame du Chant d’Oiseaux », Avenue des Franciscains 3 A 1150 Brussels, Belgium  and the EEB office.

15-17 January

WHERE

Brussels & Online

For more information, please contact our Senior Events Coordinator.

EEB META Life

Contacts

European Environmental Bureau
Rue des Deux Eglises 14-16, B-1000 Brussels

Tel: +32 2 289 10 90

E-mail: eeb@eeb.org

If you have a complaint, please study our complaints policy and contact us at complaints@eeb.org.

Follow us

LinkedIn Instagram Tik Tok X BlueSky Facebook YouTube

EC register for interest representatives: Identification number 06798511314-27
International non-profit association - Association internationale sans but lucratif (AISBL)
BCE identification number: 0415.814.848

RPM Tribunal de l’entreprise francophone de Bruxelles
Funded by the European Union.

Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or CINEA. Neither the European Union nor CINEA can be held responsible for them.
Find the old website here archive.eeb.org

©2024 EEB
Privacy Policy · Recruitment Privacy Statement