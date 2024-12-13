EYA – European Youth in Action: Policymakers for Climate Justice – 15-17 January 2025 – Brussels & Online

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is a proud partner of the “EYA – European Youth in Action: Policymakers for Climate Justice” project, funded by the Citizens, Equality, Rights, and Values (CERV) Programme of the European Commission. This initiative promotes the active participation of young citizens and civil society organizations (CSOs) in the democratic and civic life of the Union and is coordinated by our member Legambiente.

The project’s core objective is to empower European youth to voice their perspectives to decision-makers on pressing climate justice issues, focusing on three key themes: energy transition, greenwashing, and biodiversity.

The event will take place in two different locations, equally split,