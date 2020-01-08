EU Green Deal and NECPs: Is Europe on the right pathway to becoming the first climate-neutral continent?

As part of the European Union’s 2030 climate and energy package, EU member states are required to develop energy and climate strategies to plan and to report on their 2030 climate and energy objectives (NECPs).
Following the launch of the European Green Deal, this event will discuss the progress towards the European Union’s mid-and long-term climate and energy objectives and take stock of the NECPs preparation across the EU Member States.
The event will take place in Brussels, on 21 and 22 January 2020.
More information and registration available here.
Date: Tuesday 21st January 2020
Time: 9:30-16:00
Location: Scotland House Rond-point Robert Schuman 6, 1040 Bruxelles
9:30-10:00 Registration
10:00-10:10 Welcome by Sabine Frank, Director, Carbon Market Watch
10:10-10:30 Keynote speech by Michiel Schaeffer, Climate Analytics (tbc.)
10:30-12:00 Panel discussion: How will the EU Green Deal drive more climate ambition?
12:00-13:30 Lunch break
13:30-15:30 Panel discussion: We have the plans – and now? Do we still have a chance to improve the energy and climate plans? What are the legislative priorities and opportunities?
15:30 Final remarks by Sam Van den plas – Carbon Market Watch Policy Director
_____
Date: Wednesday 22nd January 2020
Time: 10:30-14:30
Location: Renewable Energy House, Rue d’Arlon 63, 1040 Bruxelles
Programme:
10:30 – 11:30 NECPS what’s next? Discussing with civil society, cities and regions their role in delivering the EU climate and energy targets over the next 10 years
11:30 – 11:45 Coffee break
11:45 – 13:00 Projects marketplace: Representatives from EU funded projects will share the results and experiences of their projects to explore synergies with the LIFE PlanUp platform
13:00 – 13:15 Final Remarks
13:15 – 14:30 Lunch
Brussels