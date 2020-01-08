0

EU Green Deal and NECPs: Is Europe on the right pathway to becoming the first climate-neutral continent?

As part of the European Union’s 2030 climate and energy package, EU member states are required to develop energy and climate strategies to plan and to report on their 2030 climate and energy objectives (NECPs).

Following the launch of the European Green Deal, this event will discuss the progress towards the European Union’s mid-and long-term climate and energy objectives and take stock of the NECPs preparation across the EU Member States.

The event will take place in Brussels, on 21 and 22 January 2020.

 

Programme:

 

DAY 1

Date: Tuesday 21st January 2020
Time: 9:30-16:00
Location: Scotland House Rond-point Robert Schuman 6, 1040 Bruxelles 

9:30-10:00 Registration

10:00-10:10 Welcome by Sabine Frank, Director, Carbon Market Watch

10:10-10:30 Keynote speech by Michiel Schaeffer, Climate Analytics (tbc.)

10:30-12:00 Panel discussion: How will the EU Green Deal drive more climate ambition?

  • Diederick Samson, Head of the cabinet of Commissioner Frans Timmermans, European Commission 
  • Patrick Ten  Brink – EEB Director of EU Policy  
  • William Todts – T&E Executive Director
  • Martin Porter – Executive Chair – Corporate Leaders Group, Brussels
  • Ludovic  Voet – Confederal Secretary – ETUC

12:00-13:30 Lunch break

13:30-15:30 Panel discussion: We have the plans – and now? Do we still have a chance to improve the energy and climate plans? What are the legislative priorities and opportunities?

  • Ditte Juul Jørgensen, Director-General, European Commission DG Energy
  • González Casares, Member of the European Parliament, S&D (tbc.)
  • Katarzyna Kot, Head of the Section –
    Environment Policy, Polish Permanent Representation (tbc.)
  • Lian Merkx, Programme Manager Energy Transition, Association of Dutch municipalities
  • Quentin Genard – E3G Acting head of  Brussels office

15:30 Final remarks by Sam Van den plas – Carbon Market Watch Policy Director

_____

DAY 2 

Date: Wednesday 22nd January 2020
Time: 10:30-14:30
Location: Renewable Energy House, Rue d’Arlon 63, 1040 Bruxelles

Programme:

10:30 – 11:30 NECPS what’s next? Discussing with civil society, cities and regions their role in delivering the EU climate and energy targets over the next 10 years

11:30 – 11:45 Coffee break

11:45 – 13:00 Projects marketplace: Representatives from EU funded projects will share the results and experiences of their projects to explore synergies with the LIFE PlanUp platform

13:00 – 13:15 Final Remarks

13:15 – 14:30 Lunch

 

