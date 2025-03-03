EU fiscal rules – implications for the just transition – 6 March 2025 – Online

With the recent submission of national medium-term fiscal plans under the framework of the new EU fiscal rules, it is crucial to assess their implications for public spending and investment priorities. Early indications suggest that these plans could continue patterns of fiscal consolidation, prioritizing debt reduction over long-term investments in social welfare and climate resilience. At the same time, if relaxation of rules are being discussed, this refers mainly to secure military spending.

This webinar will explore how the new fiscal rules impact the just transition and what risks they pose for public investments in climate action and social protection. It will also foster dialogue among civil society, labor unions, and climate movements to build a shared understanding of these challenges and discuss strategies for collective advocacy.

This webinar will be moderated by Katy Wiese, Policy Manager for Economic Transition and Gender Equality, European Environmental Bureau.

Speakers:

  • Marco Cilento, Head of Institutional Policy, European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC)
  • Zsolt Darvas, Senior Fellow, Bruegel
  • Renaat Hanssens, Adviseur Studiedienst, ACV
  • Paul Busi, Confederal Secretary in charge of economic issues, CFDT

6 March

WHERE

Online

