EU Digital Product Passport – learning from frontrunners – Webinar – 8 July

The European Commission’s proposal to establish an EU Digital Product Passport (DPP) in the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation brought the DPP under the spotlight. The document highlighted the potential benefits of the DPPs in reaching the goals set in the European Green Deal and their potential to turbo charge circularity as the norm in Europe.

The ECESP Leadership Group on Sustainable products and design invite you to this #EUCircularTalks on 8 July from 9:00 to 10:30 CEST. The event is a timely opportunity to assess EU regulatory initiatives and thinking on digital product passports. What are the challenges and pathways ahead? Let us hear the answers directly from frontrunner stakeholders that have already conceptualised digital products passports and are operating them on the EU market and learn from their experience.

 

Agenda

Moderator: Alex Braley, Head of circular economy practice, Sustainable Public Affairs

9:00 – 9:05 Welcome and introduction

  • Maria Nikolopoulou, EESC member

9:05 – 9:45 Presentation of frontrunners on digital product passports

  • Julie Brown, Head of sustainability, product, Eon
  • Nathan Williams, CEO & Founder, Minspider
  • Sascha Bloemhoff, Marketing Director, Niaga

9:45 – 10:00 Presentation by the European Commission

  • Michele Galatola, Policy officer, European Commission

10.00 – 10.25 Q&A

10.25 – 10.30 Conclusions and wrap-up

8 July

WHERE

Online

