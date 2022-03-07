Pre-COP4.2 Side Event: Eliminating Mercury in Lighting – A win-win for Health and the Environment – 8 March – Online

Pre-COP4.2 Side Event: Eliminating Mercury in Lighting

A win-win for Health and the Environment

Tuesday 8 March, 15:30 – 16:30 CET

The EEB, together with CLASP, Clean Lighting Coalition, Swedish Energy Agency, Mercury Policy Project and Toxics Links, are pleased to invite you to a pre-COP4.2 Side Event on Eliminating Mercury in Lighting: A Win-Win for Health and the Environment, as part of the Minamata Convention on Mercury.

Accelerating the transition from fluorescent lighting to LED technology achieves the quintessential win-win, removing toxic mercury from our offices/homes/environment while cost-effectively avoiding millions of tonnes of CO2 emissions. A panel of experts will summarize findings of a health-related study, evaluating exposure risk to mercury from lighting, provide an overview of the policies that enabled the EU to move to a mercury-free lighting market, and present new market data showing the feasibility to transition to mercury-free lighting in Africa, Latin America and Asia.

List of speakers:

• Michael Bender, Director of Mercury Policy Project

• Peter Maxson, Expert to UNEP on mercury issues, Director, Concorde East / West Sprl

• Dr. Peter Bennich, Senior Policy Expert, Swedish Energy Agency

• Michael Scholand, Senior Policy Advisor, CLASP Europe

• Ana Maria Carreño, Deputy Director, Clean Lighting Coalition

• Rachel Kamande, Regional Lead for Africa and the Middle East, Clean Lighting Coalition

• Satish Sinha, Associate Director, Toxics Link

• Elena Lymberidi, Policy Manager Zero Mercury Campaign, International coordinator Zero Mercury Working Group