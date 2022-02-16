EESC Civil Society Days Workshop 5: Building a Democratic Economy for a Just Transition – 16 March – Online

European Economic and Social Committee Civil Society Days 2022

Workshop 5: Building a Democratic Economy for a Just Transition

16 March 2022 – 14:00-16:00 CET

The EEB, in collaboration with Social Economy Europe (SEE), SOLIDAR and Cooperatives Europe, the EESC Section on Agriculture, Rural Development and the Environment (NAT) and the Sustainable Development Observatory (SDO) are pleased to be supporting Workshop 5 of the EESC Civil Society Days: Building a Democratic Economy for a Just Transition.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, Europe is facing unprecedented and pressing challenges. With the Conference on the Future of Europe close to the final stages of its work to address these challenges, the 2022 hybrid edition of Civil Society Days will explore how Europe can become more resilient through a just transition; one that will benefit people and the environment and, at the same time, increase European prosperity.

This workshop aims to

build meaningful alliances of diverse stakeholders aiming to achieve a just transition (including stakeholders from other regions of the world); Find concrete ways to co-operate and join forces; showcase citizen-led and inclusive solutions to the climate and environmental crisis; explore ways to scale up these solutions and establish cooperation with EU institutions.

Please find more information about the event as well as the draft agenda here.