Economic Transition Working Group Meetings – 15-18 November – Online

Economic Transition Working Group Meetings

From 15 to 18 November

Monday 15, 9:30-10:00 Informal meet and greet with new members

Informal meet and greet with new members in particular, to catch up on the history of this working group, who we are and what we do

Monday15, 10:00-11:00 Why Economic Transition, state of play on paradigm change in Europe

From system science to systemic change. Was the Great Pause of 2020 just a blip in the Great Acceleration to a societal collapse? Or can we still seize the pandemic as an opportunity to change beliefs and systems? This presentation is about the slow death of one paradigm (neoliberalism) and the multitude of positive alternatives. It touches on the various signs of change at EU levels and points to places where the potential for deeper change is present. Pandemic, economy and environment all come together. Teaser: here.

A 30’ presentation followed by a 30’ open debate on system change opportunities and threats identified by the audience, all over Europe.

Tuesday 16, 10:00-12:00: Wellbeing economies: Eu level, national level, what can eNGOs do?

30 min’ intro: the ABC of WeAll, WeGo, wellbeing economy as alternative to neoliberalism

10:30 presentation on “Failure demand”, the state of play on wellbeing advocacy work at EU and national level – followed by discussion moderated by Lisa Hough-Stewart and/or Michael Weatherhead from WeAll

Wednesday 17, 10:00-11:00 Fiscal Matters: The upcoming review of economic governance framework

Money matters. Whether we are talking about climate action, economic transformation towards a wellbeing economy, or the European Green Deal, there always comes a time when someone says “fine, but who will pay for it?”. Understanding fiscal policy is key to engaging in these processes. This webinar aims to give an intro to fiscal policy and the EU fiscal framework in particular. We will discuss where are we with the EU fiscal framework right now? Why is it so important to change it for environmental action and the economic transformation? What are challenges? What are the implications for CSO?

Thursday 18, 10:00-11:00 Rapid Response Mechanism for the protection of environmental defenders

At the Aarhus Convention’s 7th Meeting of the Parties 18-20 October, the Parties agreed to setting up a new Rapid Response Mechanism which would intervene in situations of imminent threats of harassment, penalisation and prosecution of people exercising their rights under the Convention. This webinar will explain the mechanism that has been put in place under the Aarhus Convention, the role of the Special Rapporteur and the sorts of preventive and responsive measures that can be taken against a Party who fails to protect the the the public under Article 3(8).

Thursday 18, 14:00-15:00 Green Mining and the links to overconsumption and environmental justice

The energy transition requires vast amounts of metals and minerals. As a result, the mining industry is coming out as the solution to the climate crisis, otherwise understood as “strategic autonomy”, arguing that without vastly increasing mining projects, there is no Green Deal. As argued by the Commission, Europe now situates itself as an addition to the extractive frontier, under the idea that in Europe mining can be done “right.” In response, social movements, with the support of civil society, are rising up all over Europe, posing as a barrier to extractive activities in Europe and the Arctic and demanding a move away from extractivism altogether. In late November, the European Parliament will be voting on an own-initiative report on critical raw materials which gives us an opportunity to discuss and potentially influence our respective MEPs.

Is the level of growth in mining projects necessary and what is the link between mining and the Green Deal? Can the circular economy reduce the need for primary raw materials? And how can we move beyond techno-fixes to get into planetary boundaries?

This series of online meetings is addressed mainly to EEB Members.