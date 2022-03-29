Economic Transition Working Group Meeting

10 – 11 May

After two years, the bi-annual Working Group Meeting of the Economic Transition cluster is taking place in Brussels once again while offering also the possibility to participate remotely. In this blended two-day gathering we will do a street stunt at the EC headquarters, and reconnect with members to discuss the hot “economic transition” topics and the work ahead.

Draft Agenda

Tuesday, 10 May

16:30 – 18:00: Welcome, informal get to know each other, reconnect

– Members will be welcomed at the EEB Headquarters and online

– Extended “tour de table” through an informal interactive method of exchange

– Short lay of the land of the work of the EEB team’s working on economic transition

– Plan for the evening and next day, followed by a WG dinner with special guests

Wednesday, 11 May

09:30 – 10:30: Donut stunt in front of two European Commission buildings

10:30 – 11:00: Coffee break

11:00 – 11:30: Economic Governance, workshop by Katharina Wiese, EEB

11:30 – 12:30: Exchange on hot topics where we might be of help to each other. Please send us the topic and a few sentences on what you would like to bring on the table.

12:30 – 13:30: Lunch

13:30 – 14:30: Green Extractivism, workshop by Diego Marin and Robin Roels, EEB

– We will look at the Green Transition from an Environmental Justice perspective and put Green Extractivism in the spotlight. What are direct and indirect forms of extractivism? How does the current economic model undermine the realisation of a true environmentally just transition through these ever-increasing forms of extraction?

14:40 – 15:40: Near future collaboration opportunities

– Stockholm +50: 50y Limits to Growth Report, 1 – 2 June, Nick Meynen and Marguerite Culot, EEB

– Policy Briefing on a global revamp of energy flows and dependencies, Nick Meynen and Marguerite Culot, EEB

– TBC

15:40 – 16:00: Conclusions, final words and thoughts from the members, Katharina Wiese, EEB

16:00 – 18:00: Goodbye drinks

Please note that this meeting is directed towards EEB members.