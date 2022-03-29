Economic Transition Working Group meeting – 10-11 May

at
Categories
Tags

Economic Transition Working Group Meeting

10 – 11 May

 

After two years, the bi-annual Working Group Meeting of the Economic Transition cluster is taking place in Brussels once again while offering also the possibility to participate remotely. In this blended two-day gathering we will do a street stunt at the EC headquarters, and reconnect with members to discuss the hot “economic transition” topics and the work ahead.

 

Draft Agenda

Tuesday, 10 May

16:30 – 18:00: Welcome, informal get to know each other, reconnect
– Members will be welcomed at the EEB Headquarters and online
– Extended “tour de table” through an informal interactive method of exchange
– Short lay of the land of the work of the EEB team’s working on economic transition
– Plan for the evening and next day, followed by a WG dinner with special guests

Wednesday, 11 May

09:30 – 10:30: Donut stunt in front of two European Commission buildings
10:30 – 11:00: Coffee break
11:00 – 11:30: Economic Governance, workshop by Katharina Wiese, EEB
11:30 – 12:30: Exchange on hot topics where we might be of help to each other. Please send us the topic and a few sentences on what you would like to bring on the table.
12:30 – 13:30: Lunch
13:30 – 14:30: Green Extractivism, workshop by Diego Marin and Robin Roels, EEB
– We will look at the Green Transition from an Environmental Justice perspective and put Green Extractivism in the spotlight. What are direct and indirect forms of extractivism? How does the current economic model undermine the realisation of a true environmentally just transition through these ever-increasing forms of extraction?
14:40 – 15:40: Near future collaboration opportunities
– Stockholm +50: 50y Limits to Growth Report, 1 – 2 June, Nick Meynen and Marguerite Culot, EEB
– Policy Briefing on a global revamp of energy flows and dependencies, Nick Meynen and Marguerite Culot, EEB
– TBC
15:40 – 16:00: Conclusions, final words and thoughts from the members, Katharina Wiese, EEB
16:00 – 18:00: Goodbye drinks

 

Please note that this meeting is directed towards EEB members.

 

Tues-Wed 10 - 11 May

WHERE

Brussels & online

WHEN

09:00 - 16:00

For more information, please contact our Events Coordinator.

Textile strategy contains green ambition but forgets workers from the equation 31 March 2022 READ MORE New Circular Economy Package set to be a game changer 30 March 2022 READ MORE Companies must not be given the pen to write their own environmental rules in standards for construction products – NGOs warn EU Commission 29 March 2022 READ MORE EU Commission plays into hands of anti-nature lobbies, ignores citizens by delaying Nature Restoration Law 23 March 2022 READ MORE Fashion must end toxic relationship with economic growth 22 March 2022 READ MORE Exposure to pesticides worldwide has clear human rights implications 16 March 2022 READ MORE
©2018 EEB | Privacy Policy | Recruitment Privacy Statement