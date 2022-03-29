Economic Transition Working Group meeting – 10-11 May – Online

After two years, the bi-annual Working Group Meeting of the Economic Transition cluster is taking place in Brussels once again while offering also the possibility to participate remotely. In this blended two-day gathering we will do a street stunt at the EC headquarters, and reconnect with members to discuss the hot “economic transition” topics and the work ahead.
Draft Agenda
Tuesday, 10 May
16:30 – 18:00: Welcome, informal get to know each other, reconnect
Wednesday, 11 May
09:30 – 10:30: Donut stunt in front of two European Commission buildings
10:30 – 11:00: Coffee break
11:00 – 11:30: Economic Governance, workshop by Katharina Wiese, EEB
11:30 – 12:30: Exchange on hot topics where we might be of help to each other. Please send us the topic and a few sentences on what you would like to bring on the table.
12:30 – 13:30: Lunch
13:30 – 14:30: Green Extractivism, workshop by Diego Marin and Robin Roels, EEB
14:40 – 15:40: Near future collaboration opportunities
15:40 – 16:00: Conclusions, final words and thoughts from the members, Katharina Wiese, EEB
16:00 – 18:00: Goodbye drinks
Please note that this meeting is directed towards EEB members.
Brussels & online
09:00 - 16:00