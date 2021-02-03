Economic Transition WG Meetings – 22 February – Online

The European Environmental Bureau is glad to announce that the next Economic Transition WG meetings will be held on Monday 22 February.

Morning

10:00-12:00 the first Economic Transition WG meeting of 2021 to get together and update on all topics: agenda, strategy, collaborations, opportunities.

This event is addressed to EEB members and civil society organisations.

Afternoon

15:30-17:00 the webinar Growth without economic Growth in which the European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is spurring a debate around the latest European Environmental Agency (EEA) briefing called “Growth without economic growth”.

This is a public event, you can register at this link and join us!