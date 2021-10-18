Decarbonising Europe’s building stock: energy efficiency, circular economy and whole-life carbon – 10 November – Webinar

Decarbonising Europe’s building stock: energy efficiency, circular economy and whole-life carbon

Wednesday 10 November, 15:00 – 16:30 CET

EEB, BPIE and ECOS are glad to invite you to the webinar titled Decarbonising Europe’s building stock: energy efficiency, circular economy and whole-life carbon on Wednesday 10 November 2021, 15.00-16.30 (CET).

The European Green Deal, the Renovation Wave and the Recovery plan for Europe represent an unprecedented opportunity to refocus policy efforts on the effective decarbonisation of the European building stock. It’s time for policymakers and the construction value chain to break down silos and work together to achieve this objective. EU policies for zero-emission buildings must integrate whole-life carbon, energy efficiency and circular economy. In this webinar we will explore how these seemingly competing principles can work together in a coordinated strategy. Join us and participate in this essential discussion.

Agenda

Moderator: Oliver Rapf – Executive Director, BPIE

Welcome and introduction

Speaker 1: Stakeholder views – key points discussed in the previous event: BPIE-EEB

Speaker 2: Principles to integrate circularity and WLC in building regulations: ‘BPIE – EEB

Speaker 3: Transition pathway for construction: circularity and WLC: Philippe Moseley, Policy Officer, DG GROW, Construction Unit · European Commission

Panel 1: industry perspectives – Including Q&As session with the audience

• Peter Andreas Sattrup, Senior Adviser, Sustainability, Danish Association of Architectural Firms

• Jonna Byskata, Head of EU Public Affairs at Kingspan Global

• Dr Christine Lemaitre, Chief Executive Officer at DGNB German Sustainable Building Council

Panel 2: policy perspectives – Including Q&As session with the audience

• Ioannis Bakas, European Environment Agency

• Caroline Henrotay, Leefmileu Brussels

• Ciaran Cuffe, Member of the European Parliament, Greens/European Free Alliance

• Pau Garcia Audi, Policy Officer at European Commission. DG ENER

Wrap up.

Join the discussion!