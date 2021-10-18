Decarbonising Europe’s building stock: energy efficiency, circular economy and whole-life carbon – 10 November – Webinar

at
Categories
Tags

Decarbonising Europe’s building stock: energy efficiency, circular economy and whole-life carbon

Wednesday 10 November, 15:00 – 16:30 CET

Please Register Here

 

EEB, BPIE and ECOS are glad to invite you to the webinar titled Decarbonising Europe’s building stock: energy efficiency, circular economy and whole-life carbon on Wednesday 10 November 2021, 15.00-16.30 (CET).

The European Green Deal, the Renovation Wave and the Recovery plan for Europe represent an unprecedented opportunity to refocus policy efforts on the effective decarbonisation of the European building stock. It’s time for policymakers and the construction value chain to break down silos and work together to achieve this objective. EU policies for zero-emission buildings must integrate whole-life carbon, energy efficiency and circular economy. In this webinar we will explore how these seemingly competing principles can work together in a coordinated strategy. Join us and participate in this essential discussion.

Agenda

Moderator: Oliver Rapf – Executive Director, BPIE

Welcome and introduction
Speaker 1: Stakeholder views – key points discussed in the previous event: BPIE-EEB
Speaker 2: Principles to integrate circularity and WLC in building regulations: ‘BPIE – EEB
Speaker 3: Transition pathway for construction: circularity and WLC: Philippe Moseley, Policy Officer, DG GROW, Construction Unit · European Commission

Panel 1: industry perspectives – Including Q&As session with the audience
• Peter Andreas Sattrup, Senior Adviser, Sustainability, Danish Association of Architectural Firms
• Jonna Byskata, Head of EU Public Affairs at Kingspan Global
• Dr Christine Lemaitre, Chief Executive Officer at DGNB German Sustainable Building Council

Panel 2: policy perspectives – Including Q&As session with the audience
• Ioannis Bakas, European Environment Agency
• Caroline Henrotay, Leefmileu Brussels
• Ciaran Cuffe, Member of the European Parliament, Greens/European Free Alliance
• Pau Garcia Audi, Policy Officer at European Commission. DG ENER

Wrap up.

 

Join the discussion!

 

10 November

WHERE

Online

WHEN

15:00 - 16:30

For more information, please contact our Events Coordinator.

Wasteful destruction of unsold goods must be banned, NGOs urge the EU 25 October 2021 READ MORE ‘Green mining’ is a myth: EU must slash resource consumption by two-thirds – new study 5 October 2021 READ MORE Annual Conference 2021 23 September 2021 READ MORE Long-awaited update to World Health Organisation Global Air Quality Guidelines published 22 September 2021 READ MORE Four years of unnecessary pollution: EU governments fail to curb emissions from most toxic plants 17 August 2021 READ MORE EU’s ‘Fit for 55’ is unfit and unfair 14 July 2021 READ MORE
©2018 EEB | Privacy Policy | Recruitment Privacy Statement