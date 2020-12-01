Cutting air pollution: where are EU member states at? – 15 December – Online

Cutting air pollution: where are EU member states at?

New report assesses national programmes to reduce harmful emissions and proposes a route to cleaner air.

Air pollution is the single largest environmental health risk in Europe, taking a high toll on people and the environment.

EU laws are set to protect us from dangerous pollutants in the air we breathe. The National Emission Ceilings (NEC) Directive establishes emission reduction targets for five pollutants and requires national governments to put in place programmes to show how those objectives will be achieved.

But how are member states faring?

We are pleased to invite you to the presentation of our latest report assessing national progress on the implementation of the NEC Directive. Join us to find out which governments can breathe easy because they are making the necessary steps and which are not giving this policy the oxygen it deserves; and to discuss about identified priorities for the way forward.

Speakers will include:

European Environment Agency Officer Federico Antognazza,

Air Quality Consultants Director Ben Grebot,

European Environmental Bureau Secretary General Jeremy Wates.

The event will be chaired by the EEB’s air quality expert Margherita Tolotto.

Register here and join the discussion!