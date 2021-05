Wednesday 26 May, 10:00-11:00 CEST

The EEB is glad to invite its members to the internal training Conference on the Future of Europe – What opportunity to shape a better future where people and nature thrive together?

Join us to find out:

What is the Conference on the Future of Europe?

What does the EU’s largest ever consultation process with its citizens look like?

How can civil society organisations get involved at national and EU level?

What is the EEB doing?

This training is addressed to EEB members only. If you are from a member organisation and you wish to participate please contact our Events Coordinator.