Climate & Energy WG meeting – 30 April – Webinar

Is the music changing in Brussels due to the strong lobby of the oil and gas industry to have gas back in the recovery plans and in the taxonomy?

Let’s catch up and find out what the latest is on the climate law, the framework legislation that should allow EU to contribute fairly to the Paris Agreement, and the massive, unprecedented implementing package that will come up in June under the name of “Fit for 55”.

We would like to hear what is cooking in your country, as usual, and discuss with you the final version of our Position Paper on Hydrogen.

Agenda of the Working Group meeting:

10:30 Introduction: quick tour de table and agenda

10:40 Updates on the Climate Law of EU (Barbara Mariani, Senior Policy Officer for Climate, EEB)

10:50 Short overview and main highlights of the fit for 55 package (feedback from participants from the capitals)

11.15 Presentation of the final draft of EEB hydrogen position (Davide Sabbadin, Policy Officer for Climate and Circular Economy, EEB)

11.30 discussion and finalisation of the text

12.15 AOB and closing remarks