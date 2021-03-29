Climate & Energy WG meeting – 30 April – Webinar

Let’s catch up and find out what the latest is on the climate law, the framework legislation that should allow EU to contribute fairly to the Paris Agreement, and the massive, unprecedented implementing package that will come up in June under the name of “Fit for 55”.
10:30 Introduction: quick tour de table and agenda
10:40 Updates on the Climate Law of EU (Barbara Mariani, Senior Policy Officer for Climate, EEB)
10:50 Short overview and main highlights of the fit for 55 package (feedback from participants from the capitals)
11.15 Presentation of the final draft of EEB hydrogen position (Davide Sabbadin, Policy Officer for Climate and Circular Economy, EEB)
11.30 discussion and finalisation of the text
12.15 AOB and closing remarks
Online
10:30 - 12:30