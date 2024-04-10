Climate & Energy, Coolproducts and Economic Transition WG meeting – Brussels – 01-04 October

Climate & Energy, Coolproducts and Economic Transition WG meeting

– Brussels –

01/10/2024-04/10/2024

Following the recent backlash against climate and energy policies and rising nationalistic sentiments across the EU, together with the new priority on EU competitiveness, it is of crucial importance to link climate & energy policies with economic ones to ensure that policies meet the needs of people, workers and planet while speeding up the transition to a zero carbon, nature friendly and wellbeing economy.

For this reason, this year the EEB Climate and Energy, Coolproducts, and Economic Transition Working Groups are joining together for a Tri-WG meeting, taking place from 1-3 October 2024 in Brussels. All EEB members are very warmly invited to join our gathering in person in Brussels, but hybrid participation should be possible for most sessions.

The meeting will be an opportunity to discuss the latest and upcoming policy developments at the EU level, new advocacy tools and strategies, with opportunities to cross pollinate ideas across the three working groups. Attendees will engage in a mix of traditional discussions within our network and external experts, with opportunities to exchange informally, leaving time to organise meetings with new MEPs and other stakeholders.

The WG meeting is addressed to EEB members only, with some sessions open to all CSOs.

What can you expect to gain from participating to this working group?