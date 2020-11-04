Climate and Energy WG meeting – 18 November – Online

EEB is glad to welcome you to the next Climate and Energy Working Group meeting, with our guest speaker Michael Bloss, Member of the Environment Committee of the European Parliament.

Agenda

14h00 Welcome and introduction, Barbara Mariani, Senior Policy Officer for Climate, EEB

14h05 Short overview of ongoing EEB work, Barbara Mariani, Senior Policy Officer for Climate & Davide Sabbadin, Policy Officer for Climate and Circular Economy, EEB

14h30 Update on the European Climate Law

Guest speaker: Michael Bloss, Member of the Environment Committee of the European Parliament

14h45 Q&A

15:00 Introducing La Fresque du Climat – French Organisation. Activities and cooperation proposal

15h10 The EU debate on Hydrogen: How much Hydrogen are we going to need? Results from the PAC Scenario, Jonathan Bonadio, Policy Officer on Renewables, Climate and Grids, EEB

15h15 Q&A

15h40 AOB

15h55 Wrap-up

Register here and join the discussion!