Civil Society Europe, Bankwatch and the European Environmental Bureau on Agreement on the Recovery and Resilience Facility – 8 February – Online

The European Environmental Bureau is pleased to invite you to a joint meeting with Civil Society Europe and CEE Bankwatch updating on the Agreement on the Recovery and Resilience Facility by EU Institutions and developments on the National Recovery and Resilience Plans process on Monday 8 February at 14:00 CET.

Following the agreement by the EU institutions on the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) Regulation reached in December 2020, MEP Boselager who is shadow rapporteur on the RRF within the Budget Committee, will give an update on the Facility from a European Parliament perspective. We will provide an overview of the recent developments within the context of the preparation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plans, focusing on the quality and the content of the plans as well as the involvement of the public during the plans’ consultation process.

Agenda

14.00 Welcome and update, Carlotta Besozzi, CSE Coordinator and Patrick ten Brink, Deputy Secretary General, EEB

14.05 Update from the European Parliament on the Recovery and Resilience Facility Agreement, MEP Damian Boselager, Shadow rapporteur on the RRF in the Budget Committee of the European Parliament

Q&A Session

14.35 Presentation on the latest developments regarding the Recovery and Resilience Facility, Barbara Mariani, Senior Policy Officer for Climate and Energy, EEB

14.50 Update on the NRRP process: Public participation in drafting of plans and quality of recovery plans, Anelia Stefanova, CEE Bankwatch

15.00 Presentation of study on NRRPs: CSO involvement and content of plans, Carlotta Besozzi, CSE Coordinator

15.10 Q&A and Roundtable on national practices

Public participation – good and bad practice

NRRP investments: examples of good and poor projects being put forward

NRRP policy reforms: examples of positive reforms being included in the NRRPs

15.50 Wrap up and next steps

16.00 Closing

This event is addressed mainly to EEB members and other civil society organisations.