Civil Society Days 2021 – Workshop 4 The future of work in the wellbeing economy – 3 March – Webinar

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has proved to be an endurance test for human and social rights, democratic values, the rule of law and economic resilience in the EU.

While navigating stormy waters, organised civil society is playing a key role in coping with the countless pandemic-related challenges at European, national, regional and local level.

All citizens must be involved in the current recovery and reconstruction process, and the forthcoming Conference on the Future of Europe, so as to make sure that no one is left behind on our way towards a sustainable Europe in 2030 and beyond.

Against this background, the fully virtual 2021 EESC Civil Society Days are intended to be a public forum bringing together European citizens, civil society organisations and the European institutions for a debate about the essential components of A Sustainable Recovery for the Future of Europe’s citizens. While delivering on the high expectations of its citizens, Europe must ensure that the ecological and digital transitions are built on the values of solidarity and human rights, social justice, equality, and on education, culture, migration, democracy, participation and entrepreneurship.

The EEB is hosting on the 3rd of March Workshop 4:

The future of work in the wellbeing economy

The workshop focuses on the different pathways needed for the future of work in a wellbeing economy. Together with the European Youth Forum and the European Trade Union Confederation, the EEB recently published a report that provides a policy blueprint for creating employment in a post-pandemic EU and a vision for revolutionising the future of work, including universal basic income, shorter working weeks, job sharing, job guarantees and economic democracy. We would like to present the report and choose one of the options mentioned and to have more in depth-discussion on what is needed to implement those solutions. Questions include, for example, what is needed to implement the alternative? What role does the European Green Deal and/or other EU frameworks play? How can technology and digitalisation accelerate the implementation?

Draft Programme

10:00 – 10:05 Welcome

Monika Skadborg, Board member European Youth Forum

10:05 – 10:25 Presentation of the report ‘’Escaping the jobs and growth treadmill’’

Jan Mayrhofer , Policy Officer for Sustainable Development, European Youth Forum

, Policy Officer for Sustainable Development, European Youth Forum Katy Wiese, Policy Officer for Economic and Environmental Justice, European Environmental Bureau

10:25 – 10:45 Reactions to the report

Peter Schmidt , EESC NAT Section President and the Rapporteur on the Sustainable economy we need

, EESC NAT Section President and the Rapporteur on the Sustainable economy we need Prof. Dr. Irmi Seidl, Economist, Écoles polytechniques fédérales (ETH)

10:45 – 10:50 Introduction of break-out groups

Monika Skadborg, Board member European Youth Forum

10:50 – 11:40 Break-out groups moderated by

Katy Wiese, Policy Officer for Economic and Environmental Justice, European Environmental Bureau

Policy Officer for Economic and Environmental Justice, European Environmental Bureau Arnaud Schwartz, President of France Nature Environnement, Member of the EESC

Breakout 1: Universal Basic Income & Job guarantee

Inspirational intervention: Presentation of the Finnish Universal Basic Income (UBI)

Signe Jauhiainen, Senior Researcher, Kela Research

Breakout 2: Working time reductions & Democracy at Work

Inspirational intervention: Presentation of the cooperative concept Mondragon

Ander Etxeberria, Public Affairs Mondragon Corporation

11:45 – 11:55 Reporting back from break-out groups

11:55 – 12:00 Closure