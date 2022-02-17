Circular Economy Working Group Session on the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive Revision- 17 March – Online

Circular Economy Working Group Session

On the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive Revision

17 March 10:00 – 12:00 CET

Do you want to spoil the embodied emissions party organised for the Renovation Wave?

This session will focus on the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive revision launched by the European Commission in December, which will impact on how the Renovation Wave will be implemented across the EU. Due to the low ambition on WLC and Circular Economy in the proposal, we will discuss which advocacy actions could be organised to rectify the direction taken by the Commission during the co-decision process with the Parliament and the Council. We will build on national policy experiences and projects and consider potential campaigning messages for our NGO community. During this meeting, we will share and coordinate the actions that our members are working on in each country in order to galvanise our cooperation power between national & EU levels. Let’s try to organise a better, greener and fairer party for the Renovation Wave.

NB: This event is directed towards members of the EEB’s Circular Economy Working Group.