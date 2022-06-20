Circular Economy Working Group – 22-23 June – Hybrid

at
Categories
Tags

Circular Economy Working Group

22-23 June, Brussels & Online

The EEB Circular Economy Working Group of 22 & 23 June will take place as an hybrid meeting, opened to members and authorized partners.

 

It will review the recent policy development related to the Circular Economy at EU level, discuss priorities for advocacy and campaigning messages and identify cooperation opportunities between the EU and national/local levels. We will particularly discuss the recently released Circular Economy package, the revision to come on waste and packaging policy and update on Taxonomy and International developments.

We will not enter into sectoral policies (Textiles, Buildings, Electronics, Batteries…) as those will be covered through dedicated webinars.

 

 

 

 

22-23 June

WHERE

Hybrid

For more information, please contact our Events Coordinator.

