Circular Economy WG meetings 23 – 27 November

The second EEB Circular Economy working group of 2020 will take place online during the week 23 to 27/11. It will be split in 8 sessions of two hours, starting with two broad sessions on product and waste, before digging into more specific sectors. See the agenda for more details on when each session will take place.

During each session, we will give a significant time to report on national experiences, notably for sectoral sessions on textiles, built environment, heat decarbonization, ICT and packaging.

PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO VOLUNTEER IF YOU WISH TO PRESENT YOUR NATIONAL EXPERIENCE on one of this sector or on the broader product and waste policies, using two or three slides maximum.

Agenda

Monday 23rd of November 14:30 -16:30 – Session 1: Sustainable product policy, empowering consumers and green claims Information for preparation

Tuesday 24th November 10:00 – 12:00 – Session 2: Waste law transposition – reaction, state of play and follow up

Tuesday 24th November 14:30 -16:30 – Session 3: Textiles

Wednesday 25th November 10:00 – 12:00 – Session 4: Construction and Circular Building

Wednesday 25th November 14:30 -16:30 – Session 5: Heating Decarbonisation

Thursday 26th November 10:00 – 12:00 – Session 6: Batteries and raw materials

Thursday 26th November 14:30 -16:30 – Session 7: ICT/Energy using products

Friday 27th November 10:00 – 12:00 – Session 8: Packaging

Links to the access the sessions will be provided once you have registered.