Circular Economy Working Group 2-5 December 2019

The Working Groups for Circular Economy will meet from 2 to 5 December, in Brussels.
Monday 2 December:
Waste WG will start at 13.00 and finish at 18.30 (with lunch break).
Tuesday 3 December:
09.30 – 12.30 split session of Waste/Ecoproducts and Coolproducts.
13.30-15.30 split session of Waste and Ecoproducts/Coolproducts.
16.00 – 18.00 Joint session of the three groups and joint dinner.
Wednesday 4 December:
09.30 -13.00 Joint session
Waste WG meeting will end after the morning session. Ecoproducts and Coolproducts will continue in the afternoon with a split session.
Thursday 5 December:
Visit to recycling site (tbc)
Deadline for registration: 6 November.
To register, please contact our Event Assistant.
Brussels