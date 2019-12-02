0

Circular Economy Working Group 2-5 December 2019

The Working Groups for Circular Economy will meet from 2 to 5 December, in Brussels.

 

Monday 2 December:

Waste WG will start at 13.00 and finish at 18.30 (with lunch break).

 

Tuesday 3 December:

09.30 – 12.30 split session of Waste/Ecoproducts and Coolproducts.
13.30-15.30 split session of Waste and Ecoproducts/Coolproducts.
16.00 – 18.00 Joint session of the three groups and joint dinner.

 

Wednesday 4 December:

09.30 -13.00 Joint session
Waste WG meeting will end after the morning session. Ecoproducts and Coolproducts will continue in the afternoon with a split session.

 

Thursday 5 December:

Visit to recycling site (tbc)

 

Deadline for registration: 6 November.

To register, please contact our Event Assistant.

