Circular and Fair Business Models- 2 December – Webinar

Circular and Fair Business Models: Circular Economy opportunities and blindspots, and how can entrepreneurs and the EU overcome them

This event is organised by European Environmental Bureau, Junior Enterprise Europe, Club of Rome EU chapter and Fair Trade Advocacy Office.

In the context of the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the European Green Deal and EC Circular Economy Action Plan, Junior Enterprise Europe (JEE), the EU Chapter of the Club of Rome (CoR-EU), the European Environmental Bureau (EEB) and the Fair Trade Advocacy Office (FTAO) are organising an online event on the opportunities of circular economy, its possible blindspots, and explore how best to promote the proliferation of business models in the EU that are both circular and fair. This event is part of the Circular Talks of the Circular Economy Stakeholder Platform and builds on a report prepared by Circle Economy on behalf of FTAO and the EEB which will be published online during the event.

Circular economy has become one of the core components of the necessary transition to a more sustainable society. In its Communication on the Circular Economy Action Plan, the European Commission has emphasized the importance of circular economy in curbing the consumption of scarce materials, production of waste and the creation of green gas emissions. Additionally, the Action Plan states that ‘for business, working together on creating the framework for sustainable products will provide new opportunities in the EU and beyond.’ However, we must also make sure that the transition is approached in a holistic way and that the circular model does not keep perpetuating the known issues of linear value chains including human rights abuses, unfair trading practices.

Agenda

Welcome by moderator – Sergi Corbalán, Fair Trade Advocacy Office

Circular Economy, key concepts – Anders Wijkman, Club of Rome

Environmental and social blind spots of circular business models – Natalia Papu Carrone, Circle Economy

How can we promote young entrepreneurs to set up circular and fair business models across the EU – Tatiana Guedes, Junior Enterprise Europe

What can the EU do? – Jean Pierre Schweitzer, European Environmental Bureau

Discussion with participants, additional recommendations and next steps

Conclusion – One key take-away from each of the 4 event co-organisers